Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,965.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948,889 shares of company stock valued at $87,360,138. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Samsara stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
