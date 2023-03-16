Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.