Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 40,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,725. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

