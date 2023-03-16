Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.