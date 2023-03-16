Scotiabank Begins Coverage on ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

ATS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533. ATS has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

