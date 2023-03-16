Scotiabank Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.60

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,073. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
