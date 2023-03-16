Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $199.73. 229,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,188. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $202.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,063. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

