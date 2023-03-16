Seele-N Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $95.06 million and $2.21 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00417291 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,216,840.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

