SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
