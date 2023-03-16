SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

