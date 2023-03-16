Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 5.1%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.03. 285,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 292,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in Semrush by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

