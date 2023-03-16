Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 5.1%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.03. 285,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 292,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Semrush Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semrush (SEMR)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.