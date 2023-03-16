Sharon Mates Sells 41,770 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $1,802,375.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,772,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $925,219.35.

On Friday, February 24th, Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,062,407.70.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

