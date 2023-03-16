Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shopify Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.