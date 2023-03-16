Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

NYSE SHOP opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

