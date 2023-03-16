Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP)

Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Eneraqua Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of LON ETP traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 307.60 ($3.75). 5,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,792. Eneraqua Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.60 ($4.75). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2,950.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.
Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile
