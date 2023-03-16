Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP)

Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Eneraqua Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON ETP traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 307.60 ($3.75). 5,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,792. Eneraqua Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.60 ($4.75). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2,950.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for commercial clients, and social housing and residential sectors. The company also offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems for heating solutions.

