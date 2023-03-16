Short Interest in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Drops By 11.8%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 10,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.