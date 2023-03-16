Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Expands By 12.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 493,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,540,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,180.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.65. 381,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,079. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. The company had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.09 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.