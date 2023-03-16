Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Declines By 10.7%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.8 %

Amdocs stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 522,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

