Short Interest in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declines By 10.0%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,840,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 15,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

