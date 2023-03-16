Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Increases By 9.5%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Green Price Performance
ERBB stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. 8,665,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,478,499. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About American Green
