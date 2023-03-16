Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Decreases By 6.6%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 928,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 1,417,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,952. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

