Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Grows By 13.8%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 70.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $12,611,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

BFAC opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Battery Future Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.