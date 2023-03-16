Short Interest in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Rises By 15.9%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,008,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.6 %

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

NYSE BLCO opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 803.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.