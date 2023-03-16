Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Drops By 7.9%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 914,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098 in the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.13. 935,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

