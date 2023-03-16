Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Increases By 11.8%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LNDGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 27.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 531,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 114,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the period.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 0.6 %

LND stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 42,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Further Reading

