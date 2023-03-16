Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Increases By 11.8%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 27.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 531,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 114,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the period.
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND)
