Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Rises By 10.6%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.