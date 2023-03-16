Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Expands By 14.5%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 715,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,965,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

