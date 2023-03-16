Short Interest in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Expands By 8.1%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 16,790,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 52.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $5,883,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 581,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFLY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 1,387,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,247. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.