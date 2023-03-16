Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Rises By 11.0%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 398,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

LEU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 399,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,437. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $481.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 432.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

