Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Drops By 6.4%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101,722 shares of company stock valued at $34,677,711 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Evolus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Evolus by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 377,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $478.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

