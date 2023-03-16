Short Interest in Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Decreases By 9.5%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 865,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXROF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,083. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.