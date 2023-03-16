Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Increases By 8.6%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,181. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

