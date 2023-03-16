Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Grows By 11.0%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 217.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 39,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

