Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Increases By 11.4%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.3 %
FRD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.00. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.38.
Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
