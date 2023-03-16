Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Increases By 11.4%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

FRD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.00. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.