Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Declines By 10.8%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FUPBY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 3,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Articles

