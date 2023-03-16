Short Interest in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Increases By 5.3%

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.7 %

GPN stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $100.92. 3,090,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

