Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Decreases By 8.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Himax Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 682,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,069. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.10. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $129,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 102.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 715,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 361,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.