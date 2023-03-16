Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Decreases By 8.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 682,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,069. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.10. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMX. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $129,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 102.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 715,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 361,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.