Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Declines By 11.2%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

