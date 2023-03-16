Short Interest in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Drops By 7.8%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 202,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

