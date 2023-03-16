Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Grows By 6.2%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.38. 85,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,294. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $211.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
