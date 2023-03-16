Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Grows By 6.2%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.38. 85,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,294. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $211.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Stories

