Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Grows By 5.6%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,384 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,367,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818,150 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 131,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

