Short Interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Drops By 7.3%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 39,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 25,114,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,169,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

