Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Drops By 9.3%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 226.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 336.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,827,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

