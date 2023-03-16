Short Interest in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Increases By 8.8%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of KULR stock traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 423,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,337. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.94 and a one year high of 2.61.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

