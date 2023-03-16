Short Interest in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Increases By 8.8%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
KULR Technology Group Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of KULR stock traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 423,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,337. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.94 and a one year high of 2.61.
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KULR Technology Group (KULR)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.