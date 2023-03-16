Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Rises By 10.5%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 123,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 4.0 %

LITB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 27,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,826. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About LightInTheBox

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

