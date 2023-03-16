Short Interest in Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Grows By 7.3%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.7 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $7.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFRTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

