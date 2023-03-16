Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Grows By 8.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.09. 4,390,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,600. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

