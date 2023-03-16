Short Interest in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Rises By 6.6%

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Gorman-Rupp Price Performance
NYSE GRC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $37.79.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gorman-Rupp (GRC)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.