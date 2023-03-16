Short Interest in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Rises By 6.6%

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE GRC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 130,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

