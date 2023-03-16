Short Interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Increases By 11.7%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 14,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Kroger Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,141,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,089. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

