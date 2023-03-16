Siacoin Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Siacoin has a market cap of $214.64 million and $9.79 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,891.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00317802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00596746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00074827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00503460 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009364 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,580,622,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

