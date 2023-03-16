Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
BSRR stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $273.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
