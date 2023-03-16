Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Signet Jewelers Stock Performance
NYSE:SIG traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
